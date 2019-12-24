|
|
SHORTLAND
Derek Henry
passed away peacefully on Friday 6th December 2019, aged 88 years. A loving husband to June, a caring father to Paul and Kevin, a special grandad to Stuart, Stephen, Mathew, Louise, James, Emma and Tim. A special man that will be sadly missed by all those that knew him. A service to mourn his passing will be held at Surfleet Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020 at midday. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Holbeach and East Elloe Hospital Nursing Home may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 24, 2019