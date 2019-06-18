Home

Of Donington, peacefully in Lincoln County Hospital on Wednesday 5th June 2019, aged 76 years. Adored husband to Heather, a great and loving dad to Richard, Adrian, Mel and Amanda, cherished grandad of Matthew, Amber and Emily, loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Private cremation at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet and celebration of Dicks life to take place at St Mary & The Holy Rood Church, Donington on Wednesday 26th June at 3.00pm. Donations to be shared between the British Heart Foundation and Alzheimer's Society c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 18, 2019
