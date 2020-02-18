Home

Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
15:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium

Derrick JOHNSON

Notice Condolences

Derrick JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON

Derrick

Of Moulton passed away on Tuesday 4th February 2020 aged 89 years. Husband of the late Pauline. Much loved brother of Sheila, Sadie, Terry and Brian. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Stroke Association may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 18, 2020
