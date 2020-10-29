Home

passed away peacefully in Tanglewood Cedar Falls on 6th October 2020, aged 84 years. In loving memory of Dad, Granddad, Great-Granddad (Pops) - will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private family funeral due to current COVID-19 restrictions. Donations in Derrick's memory can be made directly to Dementia UK or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 29, 2020
