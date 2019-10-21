Home

of Donington worked for many years for Lamberts of Bicker passed away peacefully at Tory Pines, Coningsby on 1st October, 2019 aged 93 years. Loving Husband of Eva, a much loved Dad of David and Avril, Gramps to Helen, Nigel, Cara and Mike, Victoria and Ryan and Great Grandad to Marie. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Thursday, 7th November, 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations towards Alzheimer's Society and Amyloidosis Research may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN Tel: 01205 311303
