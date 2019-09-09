Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Desiree NICHOLLS

NICHOLLS

Desiree Sarah "Des"

Of Sutton Bridge passed away at home on 30th August 2019

aged 83 years. Loving wife to Ron, Mum to Gary, Michael and Clive, devoted Grandma to Jessica, Harriet, Guinevere and Sabastian and a Mother in law, Sister and Aunty. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only donations preferred to St Barnabas and Marie Curie may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BN Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 9, 2019
