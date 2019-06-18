|
|
GREEN
Dinah
Of Holbeach passed away on Saturday 8th June 2019,
aged 79 years. Beloved wife of Ralph, much loved mum of Steven, mother-in-law to Julie, grandmother to Hannah, Emily and Oliver.
Funeral Service will be held at South Lincs Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Holbeach Hospital may be given at the service or sent to Morriss and Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225 Please wear bright colours.
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 18, 2019