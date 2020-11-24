|
|
WING
Donald 'Don'
of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully at Nutten Stoven Care Home on 14th November 2020, aged 87 years. Much loved father to Susan. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral service at St Matthew's Church, Sutton Bridge on Friday 27th November at 10.30am followed by interment in Long Sutton Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK at the service or flowers may be sent c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton, PE12 9JF.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 24, 2020