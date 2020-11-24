Home

POWERED BY

Services
F E Walton & Son
38 Market Place
Long Sutton, Lincolnshire PE12 9JF
01406 307177
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
10:30
St Matthew's Church
Sutton Bridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald WING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald WING

Notice Condolences

Donald WING Notice
WING

Donald 'Don'

of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully at Nutten Stoven Care Home on 14th November 2020, aged 87 years. Much loved father to Susan. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral service at St Matthew's Church, Sutton Bridge on Friday 27th November at 10.30am followed by interment in Long Sutton Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK at the service or flowers may be sent c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton, PE12 9JF.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F E Walton & Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -