Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00
St Mary Magdalene Church
Gedney
Burial
Following Services
St Mary Magdalene Church Cemetery
MUNSON

Dora Elizabeth (née Hunt)

Of Long Sutton, formerly Gedney. Passed away on Tuesday 17th September 2019 aged 96 years. Wife of the late Maurice James.

Dearly loved Mum of Anne and Stefan. Much loved Granma of Lee, Kimberley, Todd and Glen. Funeral Service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Gedney on Monday 7th October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial in Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Lincolnshire Air Ambulance may be made at the service

or sent c/o Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 25225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 30, 2019
