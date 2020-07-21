|
|
MACKMAN
Doreen Gillian Clara passed away peacefully on the 4th July 2020 at Park Vista Care Home, aged 83 years. Wife to the late Clifford. Also mum, gran, sister and aunt. The funeral service is to take place on Wednesday 29th July at Peterborough Crematorium, for immediate family only due to the present situation. Family flowers only please, and donations may be made in lieu to Parkinson UK in Doreen's memory at the service. For any further enquiries please contact A. Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, PE6 0EE. Tel: 01733 211968
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 21, 2020