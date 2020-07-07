Home

Doris GIBBONS

Doris GIBBONS Notice
GIBBONS

Doris

of Whaplode Passed away peacefully at Abbeygate Retirement Home, Moulton on Sunday 28th June 2020 aged 101 years. Beloved wife of the late Sam, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends, especially sisters Peggy and Eileen. A private cremation service will be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet due to the current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired can be made by cheque to the "Abbeygate Comfort Fund" via Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 7, 2020
