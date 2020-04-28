|
CREASEY
Dorothy May
of Spalding, passed away peacefully on Saturday 4th April 2020, aged 92 years. A loving mum of Gary and daughter-in-law Jan. Dearly loved Nan to Tom, Sian and Saffie. Family funeral only, due to present circumstances, donations if desired in Dorothy's memory may be made through Funeral Zone (Gift Aid) for Papyrus UK. Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 28, 2020