Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
15:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Dorothy GURD

Dorothy GURD Notice
GURD

Dorothy Rose (Dot)

Of Holbeach. Passed away on Monday 6th January 2020 aged 80 years. Beloved wife of the late John. Mother to Tom and Mark. Nannan to James, Christian and Rachel. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Holbeach Hospital may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes Ltd 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach Spalding PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 14, 2020
