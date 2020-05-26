|
|
HILL
Dorothy
Formerly of Grange Drive, Spalding. Passed away peacefully in Ashwood Nursing Home, Spalding on Thursday 14th May 2020, aged 96 years. Devoted Wife of the late Jess Hill. Due to the present circumstances a private funeral will be held at South Lincs Crematorium. Thanks go to Ashwood for the great care they have given Dorothy for the last 7 years. Donations are welcome for the work of the United Reformed Church c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 26, 2020