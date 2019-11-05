|
|
GREEN
Dudley (Dud)
Of Deeping St Nicholas passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday 17th October 2019 aged 75 years. Much loved husband
of Sandra. Dearly loved dad of Sarah and Emma, father in law to Steve and Craig. A devoted Grandad to Sam, Sophie and Madison. A dear brother of Richard, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Monday 18th November at 11.00am. Family flowers only donations preferred for The British Lung Foundation may be given at the service on the day or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 5, 2019