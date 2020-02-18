Home

Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:30
All Saints Church
Holbeach
Duncan TEMPLE

Duncan TEMPLE Notice
TEMPLE

Duncan

Passed peacefully away at Mayfield Residential Home, Holbeach on Sunday 9th February 2020 aged 86 years. Funeral service at All Saints Church, Holbeach on Wednesday 26th February 2020 at 12.30pm followed by buffet reception at Holbeach Football Club and private cremation later that day. Family flowers only please. Donations are welcome and will be shared between Lincolnshire Air Ambulance and Mayfield Residents Social fund, either at the service or care of Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 18, 2020
