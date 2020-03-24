Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Resources
More Obituaries for Duncan TEMPLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duncan TEMPLE

Notice

Duncan TEMPLE Notice
TEMPLE

Duncan

Gillian and family would like to thank everyone for their support, letters and cards following Duncan's death. Special thanks to all the staff at Mayfield Residential Home who have for almost 5 years given Duncan such devoted care. Also many thanks to Morriss & Haynes for the arrangements and Michaela for her visits to Duncan and the Funeral Service. Donations to be shared by the Lincolnshire Air Ambulance and Mayfield Residents Social Fund amounted to £1200.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -