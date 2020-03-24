|
TEMPLE
Duncan
Gillian and family would like to thank everyone for their support, letters and cards following Duncan's death. Special thanks to all the staff at Mayfield Residential Home who have for almost 5 years given Duncan such devoted care. Also many thanks to Morriss & Haynes for the arrangements and Michaela for her visits to Duncan and the Funeral Service. Donations to be shared by the Lincolnshire Air Ambulance and Mayfield Residents Social Fund amounted to £1200.
