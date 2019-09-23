Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00
Pinchbeck Baptist Chapel
EVANS

Esther

Of Pinchbeck, passed away peacefully in the Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding on Sunday 15th September 2019, aged 98 years.

A loving Mum to Ann and Gerald. Much loved by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at the Pinchbeck Baptist Chapel on Thursday 3rd October at 11.00a.m to be followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be towards the Tulip Suite at the Johnson community Hospital c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 23, 2019
