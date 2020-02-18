|
|
PARSONS Edna
nee Rowell
Aged 84 years of Wisbech, formerly of Sutton St Edmunds. Peacefully on 7th February 2020 whilst in Rose Lodge Care Home. Loving wife the late Eric and a friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 20th February 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'East Anglian Air Ambulance' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 18, 2020