Edna PERSHAD Notice
Passed away peacefully in the Tulip Suite at Johnson Community Hospital on Tuesday 9th July 2019, aged 92 years. A dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Funeral Service to take place at Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding on Monday 29th July at 11.30am followed by burial in Spalding Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations preferred for the Tulip Suite, Johnson Community Hospital and Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding can be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 22, 2019
