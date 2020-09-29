Home

Edward GHENT


GHENT

Edward Bryan (Ted)

11th February 1926 - 14th September 2020

Beloved Partner to Pam, passed away peacefully at Ashwood Nursing Home Spalding. He had been employed for 43 years at Geest in Spalding. A private cremation service will be held due to the current restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations for Tonic Health Focus Club may be donated by cheque. Enquiries to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 29, 2020
