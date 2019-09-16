Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
14:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Surfleet
GRANT

Edward

(Ed)

Passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital on Tuesday 10th September 2019, aged 72 years. Devoted husband of Julie, loving dad to Samantha, Andrew, Robert & Emily and a special grandad. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 4th October 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to be shared between Macmillan Nurses & The Butterfly Hospice, Boston c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 16, 2019
