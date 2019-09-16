|
GRANT
Edward
(Ed)
Passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital on Tuesday 10th September 2019, aged 72 years. Devoted husband of Julie, loving dad to Samantha, Andrew, Robert & Emily and a special grandad. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 4th October 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to be shared between Macmillan Nurses & The Butterfly Hospice, Boston c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
