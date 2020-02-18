Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
15:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Surfleet
View Map

Edwin ADAMS

Notice Condolences

Edwin ADAMS Notice
ADAMS

Edwin George (Bob)

of Pinchbeck. Formerly Proprietor of Spalding Music Services Ltd. Sadly passed away peacefully at home on Friday 7th February 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved Husband of Jean, loving Father of Robert and Louise, dear Father-In-Law to Stuart, devoted Grandad to Katie, Becky, Tom, James and Matthew, and Great Grandad to Jackson. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet, on Thursday 12th March at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for MacMillan and Marie Curie may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Coop Funeral Services, (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -