ADAMS
Edwin George (Bob)
of Pinchbeck. Formerly Proprietor of Spalding Music Services Ltd. Sadly passed away peacefully at home on Friday 7th February 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved Husband of Jean, loving Father of Robert and Louise, dear Father-In-Law to Stuart, devoted Grandad to Katie, Becky, Tom, James and Matthew, and Great Grandad to Jackson. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet, on Thursday 12th March at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for MacMillan and Marie Curie may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Coop Funeral Services, (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 18, 2020