Eileen Passed away peacefully on 24th March 2020, aged 93 years. Much loved Mum of Haydn, Julie, Howard and Jane. Loving grandmother to Andrew, Adele, Helen, Chris, Rebecca, Jay, Mark and Chloe also great grandmother to Thomas, Joshua, Charlotte, Eleanor, Amelie and Everett. Eileen's wishes were for a private cremation service. There will be a memorial service to celebrate and remember her life. For all those who wish to attend, details will be published at a later date. All enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam street, Peterborough, Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 31, 2020
