Passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital on Monday 6th May 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, mum to the late Graham, dearly missed nan to Lisa, Joanne & Wayne, sister to Pam & Jan and sister-in-law to Maurice. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 24th May 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to be shared between the Orthopedic & Palliative Care Unit at Pilgrim Hospital c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 14, 2019