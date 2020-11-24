Home

MATHER

Eileen Mary

Of Gedney passed away suddenly at her home on 5th November 2020 aged 94 years. Wife of the late George and loving mother to Terry. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private cremation service will take place at South Lincolnshire Crematorium Surfleet due to the present coronavirus restrictions. For all enquiries please contact Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services 2-8 Church Street, Holbeach, Lincs PE12 7LL. Tel: 01406 422333
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 24, 2020
