Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen SMITH

Notice Condolences

Eileen SMITH Notice
SMITH
Eileen
Of Leiden Fields, Spalding. Passed away peacefully in Gosberton House Care Home on Monday 3rd June 2019, aged 93 years. Wife of the late Ken Smith and a much loved mum to David and Susan. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Monday 17th June at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be towards the Gosberton House Comfort Funds c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.