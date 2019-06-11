|
|
SMITH
Eileen
Of Leiden Fields, Spalding. Passed away peacefully in Gosberton House Care Home on Monday 3rd June 2019, aged 93 years. Wife of the late Ken Smith and a much loved mum to David and Susan. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Monday 17th June at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be towards the Gosberton House Comfort Funds c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 11, 2019