TODD
Eileen
Peacefully, on the 9th November, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, aged 87 years, formerly of Holbeach. Beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum of Anne and son-in-law Geoff, a loving nan to Laura and Jo and great-nan to Anakin, Enzo and Max. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 12, 2020