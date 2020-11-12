Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen TODD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen TODD

Notice Condolences

Eileen TODD Notice
TODD

Eileen

Peacefully, on the 9th November, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, aged 87 years, formerly of Holbeach. Beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum of Anne and son-in-law Geoff, a loving nan to Laura and Jo and great-nan to Anakin, Enzo and Max. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -