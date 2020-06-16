|
|
HAMMOND
Elizabeth
of Fleet Hargate, passed away peacefully in Holbeach Hospital on Sunday 31st May 2020, aged 84 years. Loving wife to the late George, mother to Lucina and Jacqueline, mother-in-law to Paul and Tim and a grandmother and great-grandmother. A private Funeral service will be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium due to the current restrictions. For details of the live streaming service please contact the Funeral Director. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Charitable Trust and Holbeach & East Elloe Hospital Trust may be sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 2-8 Church Street, Holbeach, Lincs, PE12 7LL. Tel: 01406 422333
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 16, 2020