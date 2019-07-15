|
MASSIE
Eizabeth Marjorie
'Bette'
Of Deeping St. Nicholas. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 9th July 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late John Massie. Dearly loved mum of Jake and Avie. Devoted grandma of Tanya and Nikki. Great-grandma of Callum, Eva and Isla. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Wednesday 24th July at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations preferred made payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, Lincs. PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 15, 2019