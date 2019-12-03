Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:30
St Norberts Roman Catholic Church
Elvira CHOMA Notice
CHOMA

Elvira

(Vera)

Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in the Peterborough City Hospital on Friday 22nd November 2019, aged 93 years. A much loved Mum to John and Dawn and a loving nanny to Theo, Dendy and Johnny. Funeral Service to take place at St Norberts Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday 11th December at 10.30am to be followed by interment in Spalding Cemetery. Any flowers welcome and donations will be towards the Alzheimer's Society c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 3, 2019
