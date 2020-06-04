Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
14:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ena CHAPMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ena CHAPMAN

Notice Condolences

Ena CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN

Ena May

Passed away on the 22nd May 2020 aged 92 years. Beloved Mum to Julie and Anne, Mother-in-law to Colin and Andy. Grandma to Craig and Claire and Great Grandma to Sophie, Chloe, Aidan and Evie. Sadly missed by all who knew her. The funeral will be held on

15th June 2020 at 2.00pm at South Lincolnshire Crematorium. Family service only. There will be a live streaming of the service, please call 01775 713936 for the login details. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -