CHAPMAN
Ena May
Passed away on the 22nd May 2020 aged 92 years. Beloved Mum to Julie and Anne, Mother-in-law to Colin and Andy. Grandma to Craig and Claire and Great Grandma to Sophie, Chloe, Aidan and Evie. Sadly missed by all who knew her. The funeral will be held on
15th June 2020 at 2.00pm at South Lincolnshire Crematorium. Family service only. There will be a live streaming of the service, please call 01775 713936 for the login details. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 4, 2020