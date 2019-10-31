Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
15:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Surfleet
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid WILKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid WILKINSON

Notice Condolences

Enid WILKINSON Notice
WILKINSON Enid Margaret formerly of Hop Pole. Peacefully passed away in Tanglewood Nursing Home on Wednesday 23rd October 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved mum of Paul and Sandra, mother-in-law of Vicky and Mark, loving grandma of Caroline and Nicola and their husbands Andy and Jon. Also great-grandma of Oliver, Luke, Abbie, Emily and Jessica. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to be shared between Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and Dementia UK c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -