WILKINSON Enid Margaret formerly of Hop Pole. Peacefully passed away in Tanglewood Nursing Home on Wednesday 23rd October 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved mum of Paul and Sandra, mother-in-law of Vicky and Mark, loving grandma of Caroline and Nicola and their husbands Andy and Jon. Also great-grandma of Oliver, Luke, Abbie, Emily and Jessica. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to be shared between Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and Dementia UK c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 31, 2019