WRAY
Enid
of Spalding, passed away in Ashwood Nursing Home on Sunday 5th January 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Bertie, dearly loved mum of Liz, mother-in-law to Gordon, a devoted grandmother to Dan and Izzy. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 14th February at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, donations preferred for Parkinson UK may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 21, 2020