Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid WRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid WRAY

Notice Condolences

Enid WRAY Notice
WRAY

Enid

of Spalding, passed away in Ashwood Nursing Home on Sunday 5th January 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Bertie, dearly loved mum of Liz, mother-in-law to Gordon, a devoted grandmother to Dan and Izzy. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 14th February at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, donations preferred for Parkinson UK may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -