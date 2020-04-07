Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric BARTRAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric BARTRAM

Notice Condolences

Eric BARTRAM Notice
BARTRAM

Eric

Of Weston Hills, passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on Friday 27th March 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved Husband to Margaret, a loving Dad to Nigel, Karen and Clare and a beloved Grandad to Kieren, Harriett and Callum. We are unable to have a traditional funeral for Eric in the current environment but a memorial service will take place at a later date. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -