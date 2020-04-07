|
BARTRAM
Eric
Of Weston Hills, passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on Friday 27th March 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved Husband to Margaret, a loving Dad to Nigel, Karen and Clare and a beloved Grandad to Kieren, Harriett and Callum. We are unable to have a traditional funeral for Eric in the current environment but a memorial service will take place at a later date. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 7, 2020