HOLSTEAD
Eric
Of Donington, passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital on Saturday 10th August 2019 aged 94 years. Much loved husband of the late Barbara. A dearly loved Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium Surfleet on Friday 6th September at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations preferred for Cancer Research UK may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 19, 2019