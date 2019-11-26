|
KETTERINGHAM
Ernest Edward
'Ernie'
peacefully passed away at Holbeach Hospital on Friday 15th November 2019, aged 90 years. A beloved husband to June, devoted father to David (deceased), Derek and Susan, a much loved father-in-law to Mandy, Richard and Donna, doting grandad to Benjamin, Georgina, Jack, Ellie and Charlotte, and a friend to many. Funeral Service to take place at St. Matthews Church, Sutton Bridge on Wednesday 4th December at 12.00noon, followed by interment at Sutton Bridge Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations may be given to Cancer Research UK, at the service or c/o Riverside Funeral Services, 76 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE12 9UA. Tel: 01406 259503
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 26, 2019