COOTE
Ethel May
Of Sutton Bridge, passed away peacefully on 9th July 2019, aged 91 years. Sadly missed by all the family. Funeral Service takes place at St. Matthews Church, Sutton Bridge on Tuesday 6th August at 11.00am followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Stanhoe Ward (payable to QEHKL Charitable Fund) at the service or c/o F E Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF. Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 22, 2019