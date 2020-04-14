Home

of Spalding, formerly of Whaplode, passed away peacefully on 1st April 2020 at Holbeach Hospital Nursing Home, aged 91 years. Husband of the late Mary. Loving Dad to Sandra and Jim, much loved Granddad to Louise and Nick and Laura, Great-Granddad to Annalise and Lucas. It is with due consideration for the wellbeing of family and friends of Fred that his family respectfully request immediate family only, attend his forthcoming funeral. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be for Holbeach & East Elloe Hospital Trust and may be sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 2-8 Church Street, Holbeach, Lincs PE12 7LL. Tel: 01406 422333 who will also be available to deal with any enquiries.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 14, 2020
