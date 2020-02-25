Home

Frederick BATEMAN

BATEMAN

Frederick James

(Fred)

Of Surfleet, passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on Monday 16th February 2020, aged 88 years. Much loved Partner to Joan and a loving Grandad to Kloe. Funeral service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Wednesday 11th March at 10.00am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be towards the Lincs Air Ambulance c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 25, 2020
