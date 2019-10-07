Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00
BURTON

Geoff

Passed away in Pilgrim Hospital on Tuesday 24th September 2019, aged 90 years. Devoted Husband to the late Sylvia, loving Dad to Geoff & Clinton, Father in law to Diane & Sue, loving Grandad to Kevin & Robert and also a special friend to Juliet. Funeral service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 18th October 2019 at 12noon. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to be shared between the British Heart Foundation and the Injured Jockey Fund. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 7, 2019
