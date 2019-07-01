|
HARE
Geoff
Aged 91 years of Long Sutton formerly of Sutton St Edmunds Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 25th June 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Gay, much loved father of Melanie, Beverly, Jonathan and Vanessa, grandfather of Nicolas and great grandfather of Tom & Becky. A funeral service will be held at Sutton St Edmund's Parish Church on Monday 8th July 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private service at Surfleet Crematorium on July 9th 2019. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired for Sutton St Edmund's Parish Church' may be given at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 1, 2019