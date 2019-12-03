|
|
STEBBINGS
Geoffrey
passed away on Wednesday 13th November 2019, aged 84 years. A loving dad to Graham, Jeremy, Julie, Joanne, Geoffrey and stepdaughter Sarah-Jane, and very special and entertaining grandad and great-grandad. The Funeral service will be held on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at Long Sutton Baptist Church on West Street, at 1.30pm, followed by a private committal. Everyone is very welcome to attend the service and then meet with the family afterwards at the Conservative Club on West Street in Long Sutton, for a celebration of his life. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations may be given to Multiple Sclerosis Research at the service or c/o Riverside Funeral Services, 76 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE12 9UA. Tel: 01406 259503
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 3, 2019