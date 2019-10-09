Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George BALDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George BALDING

Notice Condolences

George BALDING Notice
BALDING

George

Of Surfleet passed away peacefully at the Tulip suite, Johnson Hospital, Spalding on 6th October 2019 aged 85 years. Husband of the late June and a much loved dad of Julie and Jeanette and a devoted grandad. Funeral service at St.Laurence parish church

Surfleet on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by burial in Surfleet cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to the Tulip suite may be sent to F.E.Addlesee & Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, 44, Castle street, Boston, PE212 8PN
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.