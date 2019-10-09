|
|
BALDING
George
Of Surfleet passed away peacefully at the Tulip suite, Johnson Hospital, Spalding on 6th October 2019 aged 85 years. Husband of the late June and a much loved dad of Julie and Jeanette and a devoted grandad. Funeral service at St.Laurence parish church
Surfleet on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by burial in Surfleet cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to the Tulip suite may be sent to F.E.Addlesee & Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, 44, Castle street, Boston, PE212 8PN
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 9, 2019