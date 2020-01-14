Home

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:45
Christ Church
Dawsmere
Passed away on 3rd January 2020 at Bancroft Care Home, Long Sutton aged 96 years. Devoted husband of the late Edna, dearly loved Dad to Edward, Terrance (Ben) and David, father-in-law to Ann and Debbie. Service at Christ Church, Dawsmere at 12.45pm on Wednesday 5th February, followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations preferred to Christ Church, Dawsmere and Marie Curie, may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs, PE12 9BN Tel. 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 14, 2020
