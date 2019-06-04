Home

Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
14:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
PYBUS
Gerald (Gerry)
Passed away at home on Saturday 25th May 2019,aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan, dad to Matt and the late Stuart
devoted grandad and brother. Friend to many. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June at 2.00pm. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, donations for Marie Curie, St Barnabas Hospice
and CRY may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services 10 New Road, Spalding
PE11 1DQ Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 4, 2019
