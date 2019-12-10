|
(nee Miller) of Spalding, formerly of Whaplode, passed away peacefully at home on 2nd December 2019, aged 102 years. Wife of the late John Reginald Glover (Reg). Much loved mum of Doreen and the late Ken. Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Funeral Service at Deeping St Nicholas Church on Friday 20th December 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be divided between St Barnabas and Marie Curie may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 10, 2019