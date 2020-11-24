Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria JOHNSON

Notice Condolences

Gloria JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON

Gloria née Allen

passed away in the Pilgrim Hospital on Wednesday 4th November 2020 aged 81 years. Devoted wife of Morris. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and mother-in-law. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Private funeral service at All Saints Church Holbeach on Friday 27th November 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Marie Curie may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -