|
|
JOHNSON
Gloria née Allen
passed away in the Pilgrim Hospital on Wednesday 4th November 2020 aged 81 years. Devoted wife of Morris. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and mother-in-law. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Private funeral service at All Saints Church Holbeach on Friday 27th November 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Marie Curie may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 24, 2020