A Coley & Son Funeral Directors
Quaker House
Crowland, Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE6 0EE
01733 211968
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
15:30
Peterborough Crematorium
NORBURY

Glyn Passed away peacefully at home on the 27th December 2019, after a long battle with cancer, aged 60 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made at the service to Marie Curie, St.Barnabus and Macmillan Nurses. For any further enquiries please contact A.Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, Crowland, Peterborough, PE6 0EE. Tel.01733 211968
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 7, 2020
