NORBURY
Glyn Passed away peacefully at home on the 27th December 2019, after a long battle with cancer, aged 60 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made at the service to Marie Curie, St.Barnabus and Macmillan Nurses. For any further enquiries please contact A.Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, Crowland, Peterborough, PE6 0EE. Tel.01733 211968
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 7, 2020