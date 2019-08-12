|
|
BAILEY
Gordon
Of Weston, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Friday 2nd August 2019, aged 85 years. Husband of the late Margaret, devoted father of Denise, father-in-law of Kelvin, much loved grandad of Jonathan, Heidi, Kimberley, Stephanie and Meachelle. Loving great-grandad of Ryan, Poppii and Willow. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Weston on Tuesday 20th August 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to be split between Blind Veterans and Donkey Sanctuary may be given at the service or sent to Morris & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
He will arrive by army tank.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 12, 2019